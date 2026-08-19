Wenye Nchi! A driver of one of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus captured on camera bullying traffic cops in Nairobi CBD while driving on the wrong side of the road (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A driver affiliated with one of George Ruto's flashy city matatus was captured on camera breaking traffic laws in broad daylight and bullying traffic officers on duty.
The incident happened during rush hour as traffic built up
around Nairobi CBD.
The rogue driver drove on the wrong side of the road to beat
traffic, and when confronted by the cops, he bullied them and bragged about
being untouchable.
George Ruto's matatus are infamous for operating with
impunity on city roads, with crew members frequently bullying traffic cops and
other motorists.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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