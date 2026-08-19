Lipia Mechi – LUO LADY causes drama in public as she demands payment from a Mercedes-Benz-driving man! This is embarrassing (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a Luo lady confronted a man at a petrol station parking lot, demanding her dues after a night of fun.
The man had reportedly picked her up from the club and
promised to pay after "mechi."
However, he failed to honour the promise, leading to a
violent altercation.
The lady was seen throwing kicks to defend herself after the
man tried to eject her from his Mercedes-Benz, forcing onlookers to intervene.
Watch the video.
Lady causes drama in public as she demands payment from a Mercedes-Benz-driving man after mechi pic.twitter.com/GmTLAYxL2D— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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