Lipia Mechi – LUO LADY causes drama in public as she demands payment from a Mercedes-Benz-driving man! This is embarrassing (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a Luo lady confronted a man at a petrol station parking lot, demanding her dues after a night of fun.

The man had reportedly picked her up from the club and promised to pay after "mechi."

However, he failed to honour the promise, leading to a violent altercation.

The lady was seen throwing kicks to defend herself after the man tried to eject her from his Mercedes-Benz, forcing onlookers to intervene.

Watch the video.

Lady causes drama in public as she demands payment from a Mercedes-Benz-driving man after mechi pic.twitter.com/GmTLAYxL2D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.