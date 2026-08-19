Unatuwastia Time! Passengers confront a corrupt traffic cop who wanted to impound a matatu after the driver refused to give her a Ksh 100 bob bribe (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Passengers aboard a Nairobi matatu confronted a rogue female traffic officer for attempting to impound the vehicle after the driver refused to give her a Ksh 100 bribe.

The cop had flagged down the matatu, demanding the routine bribe that every matatu driver is supposed to dish out in the morning.

However, the driver refused to bribe her, leading to a stand-off.

She falsely accused the driver of carrying excess passengers, yet the matatu was half-empty.

She ordered the passengers to get out of the matatu and claimed she wanted to impound it for breaking traffic laws.

However, the passengers confronted the cop, accusing her of wasting their time, yet the driver had not broken any traffic law.

The cop was seen trying to hide her face after realizing that she was being recorded.

The video has since gone viral, with many Kenyans condemning the officer's conduct and calling for action against rogue traffic cops who extort money from public service vehicles.

The situation has become a trucky one. Even traffic officer's pockets are so dry that theh are now accusing people of wrong they haven't done.



I understand that the economy is a bit trucky but conning people isn't the right way. This traffic lady wanted ksh 100 bribe which the… pic.twitter.com/BjWm8TMu4R — JØJÍ  (@Anguche_) August 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.