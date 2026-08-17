Was this private vehicle being used by thugs along Kasarani-Mwiki Road to lure unsuspecting passengers? - A concerned Kenyan shares VIDEO and raises an alarm! Hawa Ni Kama Wezi





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A concerned Kenyan has raised concern over a private vehicle that was reportedly picking up random passengers along Kasarani-Mwiki Road in the wee hours of the morning before speeding off.

According to the eyewitness account, the vehicle was only picking up passengers and not dropping them off, raising questions about its intentions.

What has further raised suspicion is the fact that the vehicle’s number plates had been hidden.

The motorist who recorded the video tried to stop the vehicle near Naivas Supermarket, but the driver ignored him and sped off.

The concerned Kenyan has since raised the alarm, urging motorists and residents using the busy road to remain cautious, especially during the early morning hours.

Watch the video.

Was this private vehicle being used by thugs along Kasarani-Mwiki Road to lure unsuspecting passengers? pic.twitter.com/aG2p5tjwTN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.