Hotel worker exposes PS RAYMOND OMOLLO’s secret escapades with a beautiful and youthful diplomat - Delivers bad news to his alleged side chick AISHA OCHWADA! They checked into executive suites

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - A hotel worker has come forward with claims of a private encounter involving Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and a young diplomat at one of the city’s five-star hotels.

Reaching out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea Platform, the staff member, who reportedly works at a high-end hotel, claimed that the powerful PS spent time with the diplomat in one of the hotel’s executive suites.

According to the hotel worker, the diplomat was the first to arrive at the hotel, driving a Mercedes-Benz GLE fitted with UN number plates.

The PS reportedly arrived moments later and proceeded to the executive suite where the diplomat, described by the source as beautiful, youthful and classy, had already checked in.

This is not the first time PS Omollo has been linked to romantic affairs with young women.

It has also been alleged that he is financing the lavish lifestyle of Aisha Ochwada, an upcoming social media influencer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.