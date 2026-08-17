A video of a priest baptizing congregants in church sparks a buzz - Was he drunk? Hizi Ni Gani Sasa?





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A video of a priest baptizing congregants at a Coptic Orthodox church has gone viral on social media, with many questioning his unusual conduct during the ceremony.

In the video, the priest is seen fetching water from a drum and pouring it over church members, both young and old, who had lined up for the baptism session.

The priest came across as overly arrogant during the ceremony, with his style of conducting the baptism sparking mixed reactions across social media.

The priest also appeared unsteady and seemed to be struggling to maintain his balance, at one point requiring support from a junior member of the clergy, leaving many wondering whether he was intoxicated.

Watch the video.

A video of a priest baptizing congregants at a Coptic Orthodox church has gone viral on social media, with many questioning his unusual conduct during the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/YOP1VPJIiw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.