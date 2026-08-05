Wambua arrested after forging documents and trying to acquire prime piece of land in Muthaiga fraudulently - Caught off-guard at a luxurious hotel





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect linked to Ksh 12 million land fraud involving a prime one-acre property in Nairobi's upscale Muthaiga estate.

The suspect, Robinson Mbatha Wambua, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation at Jacaranda Hotel in Westlands after detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) tracked him down.

According to the DCI, investigations began after a complaint was lodged with detectives at DCI Starehe over suspected fraudulent dealings involving the one-acre parcel of land located along Mua Park Road in Muthaiga.

The case was later handed over to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit, whose investigators established that Wambua, through his company, Structure Lite Ltd, procured and used a fraudulent Certificate of Title to claim ownership of the property, which is estimated to be worth Ksh 12 million.

After completing investigations, detectives forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Upon reviewing the evidence, the ODPP determined that there was sufficient basis to prosecute the suspect and approved multiple criminal charges.

Wambua is expected to be charged with making a false document, obtaining registration by false pretences, uttering a false document, and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

He is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to cracking down on land fraud syndicates, safeguarding property rights, and ensuring that individuals involved in fraudulent land transactions are held accountable in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.