College director arrested over forged academic certificates that left victim jobless (PHOTO)

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested the director of a college in Eldoret over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates, leaving an unsuspecting victim jobless.
The
suspect, Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, the Director of Region Group College, was
arrested following investigations triggered by a complaint from the Public
Service Commission during the authentication of academic and professional
certificates.
Investigations
established that the suspect misrepresented the college as being affiliated
with Moi University, thereby convincing a victim to enrol for a Diploma in
Business Management programme.
Upon
completing the course, the victim was issued with a diploma, which he genuinely
believed was authentic and later presented to his employer.
However,
during the verification exercise, the diploma was confirmed to be a forgery,
leading to the victim's dismissal from employment.
Following
the conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of
the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the
suspect, including making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read
with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.
The suspect was arrested in
Eldoret Town and is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in
court.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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