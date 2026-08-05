College director arrested over forged academic certificates that left victim jobless (PHOTO)





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested the director of a college in Eldoret over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates, leaving an unsuspecting victim jobless.

The suspect, Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, the Director of Region Group College, was arrested following investigations triggered by a complaint from the Public Service Commission during the authentication of academic and professional certificates.

Investigations established that the suspect misrepresented the college as being affiliated with Moi University, thereby convincing a victim to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management programme.

Upon completing the course, the victim was issued with a diploma, which he genuinely believed was authentic and later presented to his employer.

However, during the verification exercise, the diploma was confirmed to be a forgery, leading to the victim's dismissal from employment.

Following the conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect, including making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

The suspect was arrested in Eldoret Town and is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.