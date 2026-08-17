Video of Tanzanian gospel singer CHRISTINA SHUSHO kneeling before MAMA IDA ODINGA sparks reactions (WATCH)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A video of Tanzanian gospel sensation Christina Shusho kneeling before Mama Ida Odinga has caused a buzz on social media.

Shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the video captures the Miujiza hitmaker arriving at a venue where Mama Ida, widow of the late former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga, was hosting prominent women leaders dressed in elegant kitenge outfits.

In a moment that stunned viewers, Christina humbly knelt before Mama Ida and presented her with a kitenge piece she had carried from Tanzania.

Mama Ida, visibly stunned by the gesture, warmly accepted the gift.

Christina paired the video with her own track Miujiza, hinting that the encounter was like a miracle to her.

She captioned the video: “Safari bado inaendelea. One step at a time. Thank you, Mama Ida Odinga.”

Watch the video below.



