Living Beyond Her Means? - City lawyer working at a prominent law firm begs for financial help on social media after being kicked out over rent arrears! Seeks shelter in a church (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 17, 2026 - City advocate Jacinta Martha, who works at Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates, a law firm associated with prominent lawyer John Khaminwa, is appealing for financial assistance after being evicted from her home over rent arrears.

According to a social media post highlighting her plight, Martha was forced to seek shelter at a nearby church after she was reportedly kicked out of her house.

The appeal was shared by a fellow member of the legal fraternity, who said Martha is currently facing severe financial difficulties and had reached out for support.

Martha is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, with Admission No. P105/15503/18.

The lawyer coordinating the fundraising drive said Martha had given consent for her photograph and details of her situation to be shared on social media in an effort to mobilise assistance.

“This is a call to action. Let us each contribute whatever we can.No amount is too small,” the appeal read.

The fundraiser's coordinator expressed hope that collective support would help Martha get back on her feet and begin rebuilding her life.

The appeal also urged people not to judge those facing financial hardship, noting that difficult circumstances can affect anyone regardless of their profession or status.

“Today it is Jacinta who needs our support; tomorrow, it could be any one of us,” the message concluded.

Martha was locked out of her house after failing to pay rent for 12 months.

Her total rent arrears are said to have accumulated to Ksh 240,000, a situation that has sparked discussion online, with some questioning whether she was living beyond her means.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.