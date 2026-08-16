VIDEO! Drama as popular Luo social media influencer ZACK OPONDO burns his wife’s clothes after a domestic dispute - His wife raises an alarm - Anataka Kuua Watoto





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Renowned Luo social media influencer Zack Opondo has sparked controversy after recording a video showing him burning his wife’s clothes following a domestic dispute.

In the video, Zack is heard lamenting about his marital woes, claiming that he has been providing for his wife and giving her a good life but, instead of finding peace in his marriage, he has been going through difficult times.

Zack collected his wife’s clothes from their home while she was upcountry before setting them on fire.

He alleged that he had made several attempts to salvage the marriage but had failed.

His wife, however, took to social media and pleaded for help, claiming that Zack wanted to harm their children while she was away.

She shared the location of her rented apartment along Kangundo Road and urged well-wishers to rescue her children.









Watch the video of Zack burning his wife’s clothes.

Drama as popular Luo social media influencer ZACK OPONDO burns his wife’s clothes after a domestic dispute pic.twitter.com/j252rgkHy6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.