MOSIRIA raids a lavish apartment with cops and arrests a Nigerian man who has been preying on Nairobi ladies while disguised as a Black American - Anawakula Cha Nguvu Bila “SI-DIH” (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Police officers from Parklands Police Station have arrested a Nigerian national accused of preying on young Nairobi ladies through dating apps and social media platforms.

According to information shared by Geoffrey Mosiria, several ladies had raised complaints against the foreign national, accusing him of mistreating them, recording them without their consent, and subjecting them to severe physical violence when they refused to comply with his demands.

The suspect is said to have been living in the United States before travelling to Kenya, where he began targeting women through platforms such as Tinder.

According to the complaints received, the man would connect with the ladies online before inviting them to his short-stay apartment.

Following the complaints, Mosiria worked together with police officers from Parklands Police Station to have the suspect arrested.

During the operation, officers recovered four laptops, iPads and several mobile phones from the apartment.

The electronic devices have since been confiscated to assist detectives with the ongoing investigations.

Mosiria has appealed to any lady who may have been mistreated, threatened, recorded without consent or otherwise victimised by the suspect to come forward and report the matter at Parklands Police Station.

He said such information could be crucial in helping investigators establish whether there are more victims and ensure that justice is served.

Mosiria also cautioned young Kenyan women against meeting strangers they have connected with through dating apps and social media, particularly in private apartments or unfamiliar places.

He urged those meeting online acquaintances for the first time to inform someone they trust of their whereabouts, share their location, and, where possible, arrange to meet in a safe, public place.

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