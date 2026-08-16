See what JULIET WANJALA did to a lady friend after a night out - Usiwahi Amini Binadamu! The friend had spent over Ksh 10,000 on her (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to expose a friend who betrayed her after she accommodated her in her house and spent money on her.

Narrating the ordeal, the woman said she met the friend, identified as Juliet Wanjala, at a Mombasa club where she appeared visibly stressed.

After approaching her, Juliet opened up, admitting that life had weighed heavily on her.

“I have known her since 2021. We had been hustling together,” the woman said.

Touched by her friend’s plight, she invited Juliet to join her at the Al Capone Club in Nyali, where they reportedly spent the night.

After leaving the club, the woman said she bought Juliet a dress at a nearby supermarket and later accommodated her in her house.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn after Juliet stole her friend’s phone before leaving the house.

The woman said she now regrets accommodating Juliet and spending money on her, including sending her money to buy food for her children.

She has since taken to social media to share her experience and warn others about trusting people they accommodate in their homes.

Watch the video.



