Video captures the moment a young man attempted to take his own life at a public space in Thika - Depression is real (WATCH)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the shocking moment a young man attempted to take his own life at a public space in Thika, where families gather on weekends to relax.

According to reports, the seemingly distressed man poured petrol on his clothes and attempted to set himself ablaze.

Those who had gathered at the site were seen scampering to safety, while others quickly rushed to stop him from setting himself on fire.

The man was eventually rescued by members of the public, who intervened before the situation could become more serious.

It is believed that the man may have been battling depression.

Watch the video.



