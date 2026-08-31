Ukiachwa Achika! DRAMA as a LADY smashes windows at her boyfriend’s house after finding out he has another girlfriend (VIDEO)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at a rented apartment after a lady identified as Celine smashed the windows of her boyfriend’s house after discovering that he had another girlfriend.

The lady’s boyfriend, identified as Jonte, had locked her inside the house and left after a confrontation ensued between them.

Shortly after, Celine started breaking the windows and demanding that Jonte open the door.

In the video, the lady is seen ranting and breaking the windows as friends and neighbours gathered outside to witness the drama.

One of the women is heard asking Celine whether Jonte was the only man available in the world and urging her to move on.

The situation escalated after the door was eventually opened, with Celine confronting Jonte before the two got into a physical fight.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.