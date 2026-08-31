Ukiachwa Achika! DRAMA as a LADY smashes windows at her boyfriend’s house after finding out he has another girlfriend (VIDEO)

Monday, August 31, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at a rented apartment after a lady identified as Celine smashed the windows of her boyfriend’s house after discovering that he had another girlfriend.
The lady’s boyfriend, identified as Jonte, had locked her inside the house and left after a confrontation ensued between them.
Shortly
after, Celine started breaking the windows and demanding that Jonte open the
door.
In
the video, the lady is seen ranting and breaking the windows as friends and
neighbours gathered outside to witness the drama.
One
of the women is heard asking Celine whether Jonte was the only man available in
the world and urging her to move on.
The
situation escalated after the door was eventually opened, with Celine
confronting Jonte before the two got into a physical fight.
Watch the video.
kijana wa Nairobi pic.twitter.com/lHczZMiE6K— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) August 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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