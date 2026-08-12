Toa Mikono Yako Kwa Mapaja Yangu - LADY confronts a man in a matatu in a dramatic video (WATCH)





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - A lady has shared a video claiming that a man attempted to harass her in a matatu by touching her inappropriately.

She shared the video confronting the man and asking him to stop touching her without her consent.

“Toa Mikono Yako Kwa Mapaja Yangu,” she lamented as she pushed him away.

The lady said she was fully covered, and still, the man attempted to harass her.

“Some men are just sick in the head.

"Where does someone get the audacity to do this in public transport?

"I am fully covered, a palazo and baggy sweater.

"He ran away after realising I was recording him. Women are not safe in this country,” she captioned the video.

Kenyan lady confronts a man in a matatu pic.twitter.com/lwifXeMHOi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.