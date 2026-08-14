Veteran Kenyan singer NAMELESS discloses how his signature durag and shades became his identity - “So that began to be the brand"





Friday, August 14, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan singer David Kamoni Mathenge, better known as Nameless, has opened up about how he acquired his signature durag and shades look.

Speaking on Friday, August 14, 2026, Nameless recalled his early days in music, admitting he was naturally shy and struggled with the spotlight.

“You imagine this, you’re a shy guy, you’re just doing things.

“Even the name, I didn’t really want to be known. It’s weird. Yeah, it’s like a conflict.

“You wanna do this, but you’re not sure,” he explained.

He said when asked for his name at the start of his career, he simply responded “Nameless” to avoid revealing his real identity.

“So you end up saying, ‘What’s your name?’ And you’re like, you’re shy about it, and you say, ‘Nameless.’

"And then it begins to be your name, because you don’t want people to know you in case it doesn’t work out,” he recalled.

Nameless admitted he wanted anonymity in case his career failed.

“I was like, if it doesn’t work out, they can just—no one will know it was me. If no one knows it was David,” he said.

His shyness also shaped his stage presence.

“Then they’re calling you for a show, and I’m like, still I’m not that confident to come out for a show.

“So what I did was wear a mask, and it psychologically helped me to go on stage and perform,” he explained.

That mask evolved into the headgear and eyewear that fans now associate with him.

“So that began to be the brand… Durag, kofia. I change it, but it’s normally headgear and eyewear,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.