Kenyan teacher who wrote love letter to Primary School pupil slapped with 10-year jail term.





Friday, August 14, 2026 - A primary school teacher in Kilifi County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of seducing a pupil.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, August 14, followed evidence presented by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which revealed the teacher had penned a love letter to the pupil before luring her to a bush.

The complainant testified that the accused attempted to take advantage of her after leading her away from school grounds.

The incident came to light when another teacher overheard pupils discussing the inappropriate relationship.

The prosecution charged the accused with abuse of position of authority under Section 24(4) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Six witnesses, including the victim, her mother, the headteacher, and a clinical officer, testified against him, stressing that he had betrayed his duty as a guardian.

Despite pleading for leniency on grounds that he was the family breadwinner, Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Ivy Wasike convicted the teacher and handed down a 10‑year jail term.

Hon. Wasike noted the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent, citing a worrying rise in cases of teachers exploiting learners in Ganze Sub‑County.

“This was not the first incident where teachers take advantage of the vulnerability of students and somehow get away with it even after abusing their positions of trust,” the court observed.

The headteacher was commended for ensuring justice was pursued rather than concealing the matter.

Meanwhile, the County Director of Education has forwarded the teacher’s record to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The convict has 14 days to appeal the conviction and sentence

The Kenyan DAILY POST.