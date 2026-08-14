CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband ISAYA YUNGE reportedly impregnated another man’s fianceé before her wedding - His dirty secrets exposed amid reports he abuses ladies





Friday, August 14, 2026 - Barely a week after Charlene Ruto’s high-profile wedding to her Tanzanian lover, Isaya Yunge, allegations about his past have surfaced on social media.

A lady identified as Princess Nguemaa, a niece of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, has been washing Isaya’s dirty linen in public, with several sources reaching out to her with allegations concerning his character.

Among the claims is that Isaya impregnated another man’s fiancée before his wedding, forcing her to terminate the pregnancy.

In another allegation, a Tanzanian woman contacted Princess and claimed that Isaya took advantage of her when she was seeking sponsorship for an AI project.

According to the woman, Isaya had offered to fund her project and invited her to his apartment in Masaki, Tanzania.

She alleged that after she arrived at the apartment, Isaya switched off the lights and attempted to abuse her.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.