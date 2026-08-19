A heavily intoxicated slay queen misbehaves in the middle of Nairobi CBD - Pombe sio supu (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A young lady embarrassed herself in Nairobi CBD after over-indulging in alcohol at one of the city's entertainment joints.

She was captured on camera attempting to sleep in the middle of the road at night, posing a risk to her life as cars moved nearby.

Her friends had a hard time trying to control her as she continued pulling crazy stunts.

The video has since gone viral, sparking debates about the rising cases of alcohol abuse among the youth.

Many Kenyans have weighed in, with some calling for stricter regulations on alcohol consumption while others expressed concern over the normalization of excessive drinking in social circles.

Is alcoholism becoming a national disaster?

Watch the video.



