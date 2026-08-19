A thief beaten up, his face disfigured and forced to dance while writhing in pain - Watch VIDEO





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A thief was caught red-handed stealing by a rowdy mob and severely beaten before being forced to dance.

A video shared online shows the suspect writhing in pain as he struggles to dance in a desperate attempt to save his life.

His face had been disfigured, and injuries were visible all over his body, following a severe beating, but the mob insisted that he must entertain them before being handed over to the police.

Watch the hilarious video.

A thief was forced to dance after being caught red-handed stealing. pic.twitter.com/LxtMxK2Eph — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.