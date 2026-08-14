14 ‘Sharp Boys’ arrested as detectives raid an apartment in Nakuru and catch them red-handed doing online fraud (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) and officers from Nakuru Police Station have apprehended 14 suspects linked to a string of cybercrime activities in Nakuru.

The raid unfolded in the Pangani area of Nakuru Township, where the suspects were found in a room conducting their illicit online scamming operations.

Authorities seized a trove of evidence, including 25 mobile phones, 16 SIM card plates, and 10 SIM cards, all tools of their nefarious trade.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had created fake websites, including Zain Coach, Harmain Coach, and Habesh Coach, which they used to scam unsuspecting travellers.

With the allure of easy online bus ticket purchases, many were left devastated, their hard-earned cash disappearing without a trace.

The 14 suspects now find themselves behind bars, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the seized items have been secured as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.