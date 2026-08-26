Ukioa Dame Mlevi Ni Shida Yako - See how this drunk lady gave her boyfriend a hard time after a drinking spree (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A young man struggled to manage his girlfriend’s behavior following a heavy drinking spree.

In the video, the man is seen trying to help his girlfriend board a motorbike, but the lady remains defiant and refuses to cooperate as the effects of alcohol take their toll.

The man struggles to get her onto the motorcycle as she keeps resisting, leaving onlookers amused by the unusual scene.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with social media users advising men against falling in love with ladies who indulge in alcohol.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.