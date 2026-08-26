Lady shocked by what she discovers at her new boyfriend’s house after he steps out and records a video - Ogopa Wanaume

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A lady was left shocked after visiting her new boyfriend’s house for the first time and making a surprising discovery when he stepped out.
According
to the lady, she noticed that her boyfriend had extra keys and, out of curiosity,
picked them up and used one to open a room in the house.
To
her shock, the room had a wardrobe full of baby clothes, raising questions
about the man’s family life.
She
suspected that the man was actually married and that his wife may have left
with the children.
The
lady also discovered a shopping list containing items apparently meant for his
family, further deepening her suspicions.
She
recorded a video showing what she had discovered and shared it online, where it
sparked reactions from social media users.
As
they say, fear men!
Watch
the video.
Lady shocked by what she discovers at her new boyfriend’s house after he steps out pic.twitter.com/19k49FLedL— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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