Lady shocked by what she discovers at her new boyfriend’s house after he steps out and records a video - Ogopa Wanaume





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A lady was left shocked after visiting her new boyfriend’s house for the first time and making a surprising discovery when he stepped out.

According to the lady, she noticed that her boyfriend had extra keys and, out of curiosity, picked them up and used one to open a room in the house.

To her shock, the room had a wardrobe full of baby clothes, raising questions about the man’s family life.

She suspected that the man was actually married and that his wife may have left with the children.

The lady also discovered a shopping list containing items apparently meant for his family, further deepening her suspicions.

She recorded a video showing what she had discovered and shared it online, where it sparked reactions from social media users.

As they say, fear men!

Watch the video.





Lady shocked by what she discovers at her new boyfriend’s house after he steps out pic.twitter.com/19k49FLedL — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.