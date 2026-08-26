Wardrobe Mishap! The moment wind nearly blew MILLICENT OMANGA’s dress in public - Karibu Watu Waone ‘Nini’ (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - City politician Millicent Omanga, who has declared her interest in the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2027 General Election, narrowly avoided an embarrassing wardrobe mishap during a public event.

Omanga was attending an event hosted by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), where the party received leaders who had defected from other political parties to join the Gachagua-allied outfit.

While addressing the gathering, a sudden gust of wind caught her dress off guard, forcing her to quickly hold it down.

The politician was seen making frantic efforts to keep her dress in place as those around her watched the unexpected moment unfold.

The incident quickly attracted attention, with the brief wardrobe scare becoming one of the talking points from the event.

Watch the video.

Mama miradi naye akiendelea hivi atapita na kura mingi🤣👀The dress is the least of her problems💀💀she's too busy delivering her manifesto🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/XaH26S5VVO — 5 People (@_MtuTano) August 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.