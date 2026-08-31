MP PETER SALASYA gives update on swollen lip after seeking medical help - "I'm now getting better" (PHOTOS)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - Controversial Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has issued an update on his well-being after photos showing him with a visibly swollen lip went viral on social media.

The photos sparked concern among his followers, with many questioning what had happened to the outspoken legislator.

Taking to Facebook, Salasya shared photos of his swollen lip, along with a caption saying he was not feeling well but remained determined to attend a political rally.

“I'm not okay, which medicine can I apply, but I have to join a rally today. We must liberate Kenya at all costs”









The lawmaker later shared an update on Sunday, August 30, revealing that he had sought medical help and was responding well to treatment.

He said he had been put on medication including Yescort, Montelukast and Levocetirizine, adding that he was already noticing an improvement.

“Imeanza kurudi baada ya kumeza dawa Yescort and montelukast levocetirizine thanks to Dr Evans Nyarangi from Borabu constituency. I'm now getting better,” he wrote.





The update attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans, with some expressing concern and wishing him a quick recovery, while others seized the opportunity to poke fun and speculate about what may have caused the swelling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.