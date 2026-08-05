Two suspects convicted over fraudulent land deals in Ruiru and Ngong (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 5, 2026- Two individuals have been convicted in separate land fraud cases after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) uncovered elaborate schemes involving forged documents and fraudulent land transactions in Ruiru and Ngong.

In the first case, 72-year-old Teresia Wanjiku Wainaina was convicted by the Milimani Law Courts on multiple counts of forgery, uttering false documents, and forcible detainer following a lengthy investigation into the illegal acquisition of several land parcels in Ruiru East, Kiambu County.

According to the DCI, the disputed properties belonged to legitimate owners who had been allocated the land by Nyakinyua Investment Company Limited.

The investigations began after advocates representing ten complainants reported that their parcels had been unlawfully occupied and fenced off by Wainaina, who presented fraudulent ownership documents.

Detectives established that she had forged title deeds and green cards for three parcels of land before presenting them as genuine during investigations.

Because the fraud involved more than 40 counts, the court directed that the charges be split into three separate cases to allow the accused to adequately respond to each set of allegations.

The remaining cases are still pending before the courts.

A forensic document examiner played a key role in the prosecution after confirming that the questioned signatures and official documents had been forged and did not originate from the authorized Land Registry officials.

The prosecution also presented evidence from landowners who traced their ownership to Nyakinyua Investment Company Limited through share certificates and receipts issued decades ago before discovering that their properties had been fraudulently occupied.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Hon. Dolphina Alego convicted Wainaina on all 13 counts and imposed fines ranging from Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 30,000 for each count.

Failure to pay the fines will result in prison terms of between one and two years.

In a separate case, Reuben Yegon was convicted on five counts of fraud after illegally selling land created through a fraudulent subdivision, causing a couple to lose Ksh 1.9 million.

The court heard that Yegon convinced the victims to purchase parcel Ngong/Ngong/9748 for Ksh 1.9 million.

After paying the full amount, they received a title deed in January 2021 before another individual emerged claiming to be the legitimate owner of the property.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the land had been fraudulently subdivided from the original parcel, Ngong/Ngong/1212, whose genuine owner successfully challenged the transaction.

Following investigations, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved the prosecution.

Yegon was arrested and arraigned in court on November 15, 2022.

On August 4, 2026, Chief Magistrate Hon. Dolphina Alego found him guilty of obtaining money by false pretences, obtaining land registration by false pretences, forgery, making a false document, and uttering a false document.

He was fined a total of Ksh 210,000 or, in default, will serve two years' imprisonment on each count, with the sentences running concurrently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.