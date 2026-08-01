Two suspects arrested after violently attacking and robbing a Mercedes-Benz driving couple involved in an accident near KARLO forest (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 1, 2026 - Detectives have arrested two suspects linked to a violent robbery targeting a couple who had been involved in a road accident near KARLO Forest in Kikuyu.

The victims were involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School when two men, posing as Good Samaritans, approached them under the pretense of offering help.

However, the suspects quickly turned against the vulnerable couple, robbing them of their valuables and forcing them to reveal their M-Pesa PINs before draining money from their accounts.

The female victim was also subjected to a brutal assault during the ordeal.

Immediately after the incident was reported, a multi-agency team comprising detectives from the DCI Headquarters' Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), and Kikuyu Sub-County detectives launched investigations.

Using forensic analysis, intelligence gathering, and sustained investigations, the detectives tracked down the suspects.

The operation led to the arrest of Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamangu, Kikuyu.

During the operation, detectives recovered mobile phones used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transactions, as well as two pangas believed to have been used in the attack.

Investigations have since been expanded as detectives pursue a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and seek to establish whether the suspects are connected to other violent robberies and related offences reported within Kikuyu Sub-County and its surrounding areas.

The two suspects are being held at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, completion of investigations, and their arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.