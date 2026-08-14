Toxic marriage! Late-night drama at an apartment as husband and wife fight - The guy married a divorcee (VIDEOs)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - Neighbours were treated to a dramatic incident following a domestic dispute between a man and his wife at an apartment.

In the videos shared by a neighbour who went to witness the late-night drama, the woman is heard bragging that she had previously been married in a multi-million-shilling wedding and went on to dare her husband to lay his hands on her, threatening to make it a police case.

“You know I have had a multi-million-shilling wedding before,” she bragged, insisting that she was not going anywhere after her husband tried to kick her out of their matrimonial home.

“Siendi (I am not going anywhere),” the woman said as she relaxed on the bed.

“Niue (kill me),” she further lamented as the drama escalated.

According to the neighbour who shared the video, the couple has reportedly been having frequent fights.

The incident comes amid rising cases of domestic disputes in the country, some of which have turned fatal.

how it started pic.twitter.com/tPzDcFN0Ei — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) August 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.