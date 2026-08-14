RUTO’s friend and convicted Zimbabwean fraudster, WICKNELL CHIVAYO, owns high-end guzzlers fitted with customized Kenyan number plates - He shares video after recent visit





Friday, August 14, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and President Ruto’s friend, Wicknell Chivayo, has continued to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle on social media amid growing criticism.

In the latest video posted on his social media platforms, Chivayo is seen showing off his high-end guzzlers fitted with customized Kenyan number plates.

He recorded the video during his recent visit to Kenya, where he attended Charlene Ruto’s wedding ceremony.

Chivayo’s camaraderie with President Ruto has continued to spark online debate, particularly because of his past legal troubles and controversies surrounding his business dealings.

Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir criticized Ruto for associating with Chivayo on X, calling him a fraudster disguised as a businessman.

Below is a video of Chivayo flaunting his guzzlers.



