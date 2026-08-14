SHOCK as it emerges that CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband ISAYA YUNGE was previously married to a white woman with whom they have a child! Exposed as a very cunning man - Did she do a thorough background search?





Friday, August 14, 2026 - An ex-lover of Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, has continued to wash his dirty linen in public, days after his much-hyped lavish traditional wedding hosted at President Ruto’s Kilgoris home.

The jilted ex-lover, identified as Princess Nguemaa, a niece of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, shared a series of messages from sources exposing some of Isaya’s secrets.

It is alleged that Isaya was previously married to a white woman with whom they have a child.

He had reportedly been posting the child on Snapchat before he came into the limelight following his relationship with Charlene Ruto.

It is also alleged that Isaya is a scammer and has previously conned some unidentified victims out of money.

“You need to expose that scammer. That wedding won’t last even a month. It’s just one of his get-rich-quick schemes,” a source revealed, describing Isaya as a very cunning man with a crooked character.

Check out the messages.























