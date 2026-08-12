Panic as a stray buffalo roams at a residential estate in Rongai at night (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - A quiet night turned dramatic after a buffalo strayed from a nearby park and roamed around a residential estate in Rongai, causing panic among locals.

Residents were seen trying to chase away the stray buffalo under the cover of darkness, with some expressing fear that the wild animal could harm innocent members of the public.

The locals later reached out to officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), who managed to get the buffalo back to the park.

Cases of wild animals, including lions, invading residential estates in Rongai are common, as locals continue encroaching on nearby parks due to the rising demand for land in the area.

Check out the video.



