This slay queen is a frequent reveler at Cavalli and always turns heads with eye-popping outfits - Is she on a hunting mission? (VIDEOs)





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A well-endowed slay queen has been captured several times at Cavalli Lounge, a popular high-end entertainment joint in Nairobi.

She often turns up at the club rocking eye-popping outfits that flaunt her curvaceous figure, leaving heads turning wherever she goes.

Her daring fashion sense and confident presence have made her one of the most noticeable revelers at the upscale nightlife spot, with videos of her appearances sparking reactions on social media.

Is she on a hunting mission or simply out to have a good time?

That's the question many netizens are asking.

See the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.