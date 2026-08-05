Thirst for soft life - VIDEO of the notorious thug lynched in Utawala after snatching a phone treating his beautiful yellow yellow girlfriend to shopping





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A young man who was lynched in Utawala Estate after snatching a phone while riding on a motorbike had documented his love life on TikTok, where he occasionally posted videos of himself enjoying good moments with his beautiful girlfriend.

In one of the videos, the two are seen shopping together at a supermarket, appearing to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

He is alleged to have been treating his girlfriend to a soft life using proceeds of crime.

Sadly, the pursuit of that lifestyle ended in tragedy after he was cornered by an irate mob following a foiled robbery and lynched.



Below is a video of the slain suspect and his girlfriend.



