The viral LADY picked up by the infamous Russian tourist from Bishop MWAI’s church and taken to an Airbnb shocked after discovering she had been dating her cousin (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - The lady who came into the limelight after an infamous Russian tourist recorded a video picking her up from Bishop Edward Mwai’s church in Roysambu and took her to an Airbnb is trending again after discovering that she had been dating her cousin.

In a video posted on social media, the lady alleged that she met a man about two months ago and fell in love with him.

According to her, the man recently requested her to accompany him to a family gathering on Saturday, August 16.

However, she was not available on that particular day as she had also been invited to a family gathering.

Unknown to her, the man was actually her cousin, her uncle’s son.

The two reportedly bumped into each other at the family gathering, leaving her shocked after realizing that they had been dating without knowing their family connection.

She admitted that their family had grown apart over the years and that the last time she attended a family gathering was 19 years ago.

Watch the video she posted.



