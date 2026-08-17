Huyu Ni Kama Anauzia Ile Kitu Kwa Nyumba - Nairobi LADY sparks speculations on the source of her livelihood after flaunting wads of cash scattered on the floor and bed







Monday, August 17, 2026 - A little-known Nairobi lady has captured the attention of online users after posting a video flaunting wads of cash scattered on the floor and her king-size bed.

The cash was in denominations of Ksh 500 and Ksh 1,000, leaving many social media users speculating about the source of her livelihood.

A section of social media users speculated that she could be hosting men at her house for paid private encounters after luring them through online sites.

Watch the video and be the judge.

We all know what she does for a living pic.twitter.com/09rRvkocaO — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) August 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.