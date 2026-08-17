See the beautiful homes Senator BONI KHALWALE has built for his wives in the same compound - Huyu Ni Ndume Kamili (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has earned praise from Kenyans after it emerged that he has built his wives identical mansions in the same compound at his Malinya home.

The homes were captured on camera during preparations for the burial of his wife, Gloria, who recently collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack.

Boni Khalwale, who is openly polygamous, married four wives and has 17 children.

Two of his wives are deceased, leaving him with two surviving wives.

The identical homes have attracted attention online, with many Kenyans praising the senator for ensuring that his wives have beautiful homes within the same compound.

Watch the video of his wives’ homes.



