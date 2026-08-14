The ratio of men to women at a millennial party sparks reactions - Kwani Wanaume Walienda Wapi (VIDEO)


Friday, August 14, 2026 - Netizens have reacted to a video from a party organized for millennials, where women appeared to outnumber men by a significant margin.

The video captures ladies in their early 30s seated in groups, enjoying old-school RnB and hip-hop songs as they reminisce about the 1990s, with only a handful of men in sight.

The unusual gender ratio has since sparked reactions on social media, with many wondering why more men were not turning up for such events.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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