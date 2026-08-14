CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband ISAYA YUNGE was previously married to a mzungu and they had a kid - PHOTOs of the baby emerge





Friday, August 14, 2026 - It is now emerging that Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed Tanzanian husband, Isaya Yunge, was previously married to a white woman.

According to reports, Isaya and the woman had a child before their relationship reportedly ended.

Photos of Isaya spending time with the child have since surfaced online as hawk-eyed netizens continue digging into his past following his highly publicized wedding to Charlene Ruto.

The revelations were made by a lady identified as Princess Ngueema, a niece to former Guinean President Lansana Conte, who claims that Isaya previously tried to make advances towards her, but she rejected him.

The revelations have sparked debate online, with some people questioning whether Charlene Ruto conducted a thorough background search on her newly-wed husband before they settled down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.