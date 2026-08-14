Nyash lover! Cameraman earns praise on social media for taking the perfect shots during a tournament (VIDEO)

Friday, August 14, 2026 - A cameraman has earned praise on social media after taking what viewers described as the perfect shots during a tournament.
In the viral video, the cameraman is seen focusing his
camera on ladies presenting the trophy while wearing figure-hugging dresses,
capturing shots that highlighted their curves.
Social media users joked that the cameraman appeared to be a
big fan of nyash, with some praising him for knowing exactly where to point his
camera.
Watch the video.
Whatever this tournament is then I’m attending 🙆🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/jysDKZYfRd— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments