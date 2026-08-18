Cry for justice after a woman was reportedly run over by Linda Mwananchi motorcade in Homa Bay and abandoned on the road! Rest in peace LORRAINE (PHOTO)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has launched a fiery attack against leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement, accusing their convoy of running over and killing a widow identified as Lorraine, a resident of Shauri Yako in Homa Bay Town.

In a strongly worded statement, Kaluma directly named Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, alleging that their vehicle struck Lorraine at night and abandoned her on the road as the convoy drove towards Kendu Bay.

“Sifuna/Orengo/Babu, your vehicle ran over and killed Lorraine, a widow and resident of Shauri Yako, Homa Bay Town, at night. You left her on the road as you continued your havoc to Kendu Bay,” Kaluma wrote on social media.

The MP further claimed that supporters affiliated with the movement shot and hacked several residents in his constituency during the unrest.

He vowed that those responsible would not escape justice, directly targeting what he called the "Linda - Gachagua/Uhuru" movement









The Kenyan DAILY POST.