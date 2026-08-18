The ill-fated Range Rover that crashed at Riverside and killed the owner due to drunk driving nearly killed two people along Lang’ata Road, 2 days before the fatal accident (LOOK)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - It has now emerged that the owner of the Range Rover involved in the fatal crash along Riverside Drive had reportedly been driving recklessly in the days leading up to the accident.

Two days before the fatal crash, the ill-fated luxury vehicle, owned by a Ugandan businessman identified as Abbas, came close to hitting two people along Lang’ata Road.

An X user who witnessed the drama quickly sounded the alarm online, raising concerns over the reckless manner in which the Range Rover was being driven.

Sadly, the same vehicle would later be involved in a fatal accident along Riverside Drive that claimed the lives of Abbas and a club bouncer.

Reports indicate that the occupants had spent the night partying at Ciel Lounge in Westlands before heading home when the fatal accident occurred.

The crash left the high-end Range Rover extensively damaged.











