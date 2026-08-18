Ni Kama Movie! The moment patrol cops trailed motorbike-riding thugs in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs and sent them to ‘Sayuni’ (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment armed patrol cops cornered suspected motorbike-riding thugs involved in armed robberies in one of the city's estates and neutralised them.

The cops conducted an intelligence-led night operation, positioning themselves on a dark street before confronting the suspects.

In the video, the suspects are seen approaching the area where the officers were lying in wait, completely unaware that they were the target.

Upon realizing the cops were on sight, they tried to flee as the officers opened fire.

The suspects were cornered as they attempted to escape and were fatally shot.

Watch the video below.

The moment patrol cops trailed motorbike-riding thugs in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs pic.twitter.com/O3r5svGODp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.