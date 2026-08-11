Sitaki Salamu Zako - OSCAR SUDI captured on camera snubbing Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI in Naivasha amid claims that he has replaced FAROUK KIBET in the President’s inner circle (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has raised eyebrows after he was captured on camera appearing to snub Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi during the Broad-based Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha.

In the video, Sudi is seen walking towards where Wamumbi and other leaders were seated.

Wamumbi reaches out his hand to greet Sudi, but the Kapsaret MP ignores him and walks past without returning the greeting.

The video comes at a time when Sudi has been publicly displaying his growing influence around President William Ruto and his inner circle.

Reports have also emerged claiming that Sudi may have taken over some of the roles previously associated with Farouk Kibet and is increasingly becoming a powerful figure around State House.

Watch the video.



