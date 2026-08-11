Man accused of abandoning his wife and kids to elope with school girls - Lures them with a car bought on loan! Mzee Ni Raha Na Ndogo Ndogo (PHOTO)





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - A man has been called out on social media for abandoning his wife and children while pursuing relationships with campus ladies.

According to a post making rounds online, the man left his wife to struggle with family responsibilities while he spends time trying to impress female university students.

The post claims that his children are currently being taken care of by his elderly mother, while he enjoys his newfound lifestyle.

“This is a stupid man trying to prove to his wife anaeza date wasichana wa campus after ameachia bibi bills,” part of the post read.

“Guys, advise this ignorant man aache kutesa watoto akifikiria ni bibi. He’s so proud with school girls na tena kiburi miingi. Watoto wanateseka,” the post added.

Check out the full post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.