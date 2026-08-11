Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Seasoned bank executive Rossie Kamene, who has held senior positions at leading banks in Kenya, including NCBA Bank, was reportedly divorced by her husband over infidelity.

According to a source who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, Kamene’s estranged husband called it quits after discovering that she was having an affair with Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

The source further alleged that Arati’s Chinese wife made unsuccessful attempts to harm Kamene through suspected hired attackers.

Kamene is currently the Head of Women Banking at Stanbic Bank and is regarded as one of the sought-after female bank executives in Kenya.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.