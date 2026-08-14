Hilarious videos from controversial pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A’s church - This church should be turned into a comedy hub - Are these paid actors? (WATCH)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - A series of videos from controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a’s church have surfaced online, leaving many wondering whether his Haille Sellasie Avenue church has been turned into a comedy hub.

The videos involve church members pulling unusual stunts during what the preacher describes as miracle and deliverance sessions.

A section of social media users has now questioned the authenticity of the scenes, with some alleging that the controversial televangelist could be using paid actors.

Others have taken to social media to joke that Ng’ang’a is more of a comedian than a pastor, given the hilarious scenes captured during the church sessions.

Watch the videos.

Hilarious videos from controversial pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A’s church. pic.twitter.com/Jt7adbTK5o — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.