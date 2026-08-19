Shock as a body of a 61 year old woman is found in a well in Kirinyaga as her farmhand goes missing.





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A sombre mood has engulfed Kamugunda Village, Gichugu, after the body of a 61‑year‑old woman was discovered in a well on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Lydia Wathitha, was found after residents raised alarm over unusual activity in the area.

Her husband, James Njoka, told police that a farm worker previously employed by Wathitha is missing and suspected to have fled following the incident.

Njoka alleged the suspect had earlier been dismissed for theft and claimed CCTV footage captured him monitoring Wathitha as she fetched water from the well.

Officers, assisted by locals, retrieved the body.

Preliminary findings suggest Wathitha may have been killed before being dumped in the well in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Detectives have since mounted a manhunt for the suspect as investigations continue.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, with police urging residents to remain vigilant as inquiries progress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.