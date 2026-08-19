Mystery as 28-year-old ‘Sharp Boy’, GREYSON BUCHICHI, is nabbed with Ksh 336 Million in fake currencies - He lives large on social media (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Police in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, have recovered a large quantity of suspected fake US dollar notes from two safe boxes found inside a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Investigators said the two boxes contained Ksh 2,615,000 and what was reported as US$259 million in dollar-denominated notes.

The dollars are all suspected to be fake.

The two safe boxes were opened on Monday at Sugunanga Police Station after investigators obtained a court order authorising the exercise.

The vehicle had earlier been seized on August 10 in connection with an ongoing investigation, after it was flagged down on the road.

Police said two occupants on board managed to escape while one suspect was arrested later.

The suspect has since been identified as Greyson Buchichi Isihau, a 28-year-old Luhya man who is known to live large on social media, flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle.

It is not clear where the suspects were taking the cash, and investigations are ongoing.

See photos of the suspect below and the fake dollars seized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.