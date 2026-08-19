Man snoops on girlfriend’s phone and catches her cheating with forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE - Was offering to pay for her a flight to Dubai (SCREENSHOTS)





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - A heartbroken man has publicly exposed his girlfriend after discovering she was cheating on him with controversial forex trader Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince.

According to the man, he snooped through his girlfriend's phone and stumbled upon private chats between her and the flashy trader.

In the conversations, Kenyan Prince was offering to pay for her flight to join him in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday.

Kenyan Prince, who is no stranger to controversy, has been at the center of several scandals in the past, with many accusing him of running forex scams and leading a flamboyant lifestyle funded by unsuspecting victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.